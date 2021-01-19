Panhandle Coop Association announces recipient of the Roy Chelf Award

Panhandle Coop Association Board of Directors named Bill Havranek, Scottsbluff Main Street Market meat manager, as the winner of the Roy Chelf Employee Award at the Panhandle Coop Association Annual Meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 13.

“Bill is a 30-year employee, has excellent customer service skills which he teaches to his crew, and does an excellent job managing his meat department,” Clay Peterson, Governance Committee Chair of the Board of Directors. Due to the meeting being a virtual one, a video played of Peterson presenting the award to Havranek in the store earlier in the day.

Havranek received a check for $1,000 and will receive an additional $1,000 to be specifically used for expenses for a trip. He also received a clock and his picture will be displayed in the administrative office.

The Board of Directors makes the selection, but the employees nominate their peers for the award. Seven employees were nominated for the award this year and the criteria for the award include: Employed with Panhandle Coop Association for five years; Role Model/Leadership; Loyalty/Supports PCA by buying products; Teamwork; Career Development/Professional Growth; Customer Service Skills; Personal Image Enhances Company Image; Performance of Job Duties; Community Service/Activities; Attendance/Availability; Embraces Change and Innovation.

For additional information contact Susan Wiedeman, 308-630-5249 or 308-641-2501

