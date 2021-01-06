Panhandle Planning Workshop Scheduled

GERING - Panhandle Area Development District will host its annual planning workshop on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center.

This workshop is open to local elected officials, clerks, planning commission and board of adjustment members, and anyone interested in or involved with community development in the Panhandle.

Sessions will include planning and zoning basics, best practices for planning commission and board of adjustment meetings, informational presentations from local professional planners and a hands-on mock planning commission meeting.

Lunch will be provided and beverages will be served throughout the day. Registration is $35 and is open until Jan. 14. To register, visit www.panhandlepartnership.com/events. For more information, contact Julia Hertaus at juliah@nepadd.com or 308-633-6829.

