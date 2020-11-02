Pantry teams up with Valley Youth Connections for USDA food giveaway

SCOTTSBLUFF – A special distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. as a continuing part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program.
In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Valley Youth Connections, local volunteers will distribute one box of fresh vegetables and one gallon of milk each to 100 families.
The Farm to Table program helps farmers to market their abundance of food to families needing assistance, providing an important service to the community and farmers alike.
“The number of people we are feeding from our Food Pantry doors is growing – not because of scarcity – but because there really is enough from God’s bounty for us to share,” said Rev. Nona Hodder. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the USDA, Cash-Wa Distributors and now Valley Youth Connections to help local families.
The distribution will take place at Valley Youth Connections, located at 29 South Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff, instead of the previous location at First Christian Church.
“We had some concern about staging the giveaway from our church building during inclement weather, so we reached out to Valley Youth Connections. Their large indoor gym is a great place for food staging, with a convenient hand off place in their large parking lot,” said First Christian Church Board Moderator, Lou Ann Herstead. The new partnership also benefits Valley Youth Connections. “Some of their members need community service hours, which makes this a wonderful opportunity for everyone.”
The First Christian Church’s (Disciples of Christ) Pastor’s Pantry ministry operates weekly Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2102 Ave. A, Scottsbluff. There are no prerequisites for receiving food from the pantry. Individuals requesting food will receive one box of food per household per month.
For more information about the Pastor’s Pantry or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), call 308-635-1023, visit the church website at www.fccscottsbluff.org or find us on Facebook: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Online worship is available each Sunday as early as 9 a.m. on our YouTube channel, First Christian Church Scottsbluff.
