Pantry teams up with Valley Youth Connections for USDA food giveaway

SCOTTSBLUFF – A special distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. as a continuing part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program.

In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Valley Youth Connections, local volunteers will distribute one box of fresh vegetables and one gallon of milk each to 100 families.

The Farm to Table program helps farmers to market their abundance of food to families needing assistance, providing an important service to the community and farmers alike.

“The number of people we are feeding from our Food Pantry doors is growing – not because of scarcity – but because there really is enough from God’s bounty for us to share,” said Rev. Nona Hodder. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the USDA, Cash-Wa Distributors and now Valley Youth Connections to help local families.

The distribution will take place at Valley Youth Connections, located at 29 South Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff, instead of the previous location at First Christian Church.