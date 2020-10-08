Parking for golf tournament requires additional parking

GERING — The Cities of Gering and Scottsbluff will host the 2020 NSAA Class B Girls State Golf Championships at Monument Shadows Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The Championships welcome players, teams and families from Class B Schools from across the State. Additional parking for spectators is needed in the Monument Heights neighborhoods on Monday and Tuesday. Officials are informing residents, in advance, that there will be additional street parking along Country Club Road and in Monument Heights both days. Volunteers will be shuttling attendees from the neighborhood parking to the course and back after play each day.

Parking details for Monday and Tuesday only; No parking will be allowed on the east side of Clubhouse Drive to maintain a safe driving lane. Parking will be allowed on Country Club Road from Buffalo Circle to Monument property to accommodate spectators. The bike lane/pathway will be closed on Country Club Road due to parking for the tournament. There will no parking on the east side of Grandview.

“Hosting Girls State Golf next week is a tremendous opportunity for Gering and Scottsbluff to showcase our area for the first NSAA sanctioned championships held in Western Nebraska since the 1970’s”, Amy Seiler, director of Parks for the City of Gering, said. “We ask our residents for their patience for the minor inconvenience of street parking in your area as we host visitors from across the state on Monday and Tuesday.”

