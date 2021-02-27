Participate in virtual fisheries meetings in March

LINCOLN – Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in a virtual discussion on fisheries management during meetings March 1-4.

These public informational sessions — one statewide overview and four others specific to each of Game and Parks’ districts — will provide local updates on the fishing outlook and special projects in respective areas. The informal, interactive gatherings will provide a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.

The virtual meetings will take place on Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded to a web browser or mobile device. Participants are encouraged to submit questions using Zoom’s chat feature.

The statewide session will be March 1 at 2 p.m. Central time and feature an overview of Game and Parks’ Fisheries Division and highlight projects and activities around the state. District sessions will start at 7 p.m. Sessions will be held for the southeast March 1, northeast March 2, northwest March 3 and southwest March 4. All times are Central.

All sessions will be recorded and made available on Game and Parks’ YouTube channel for later viewing.

Registration is required and can be completed at outdoornebraska.gov/fishingevents.

