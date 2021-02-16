Pastor’s Pantry to host February USDA giveaway

SCOTTSBLUFF — As a continuing part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a special distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Friday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and local volunteers will distribute one box of fresh vegetables, and one gallon of milk each to 250 families.

The Farm to Table program helps farmers to market their abundance of food to families needing assistance, providing an important service to the community and farmers alike.

“Each week, we have seen steady requests for food at our Pastor’s Pantry, where anyone can request a box of food, no questions asked, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Many rely on the pantry to help regain their financial balance, and the USDA giveaways are part of our efforts to serve God’s people. At First Christian Church, we take our role to care for God’s people seriously,” said Rev. Nona Hodder.

Those interested should gather at the church no earlier than 10 a.m. on Friday for the distribution of food.