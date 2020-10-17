Pharmaceutical Take-Back planned

SCOTTSBLUFF - Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful is hosting a Pharmaceutical Take-Back event on Oct. 24.

The event is a collection of expired or unused pharmaceutical drugs, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and sharps.

The fee is $5 per individual drop off to offset expenses of the collection. Business drop off is $250.

Clean Harbors will collect the pharmaceutical drugs for proper disposal at one of its facilities.

The Pharmaceutical Take-Back Event will be held 9 to 11 a.m. at southwest Main Street Market, Avenue B and South Beltline.

For more information about the Pharmaceutical Take-Back Event, please call Cassidy Baum, 308-632-4649 or Susan Wiedeman, 308-641-2501.

The evnet is sponsored by Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful, Panhandle Cooperative Association, North Platte NRD, City of Gering, City of Scottsbluff, Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff & Gering Police Departments.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form