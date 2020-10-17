 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pharmaceutical Take-Back planned
0 comments

Pharmaceutical Take-Back planned

  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF - Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful is hosting a Pharmaceutical Take-Back event on Oct. 24.

The event is a collection of expired or unused pharmaceutical drugs, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and sharps.

The fee is $5 per individual drop off to offset expenses of the collection. Business drop off is $250.

Clean Harbors will collect the pharmaceutical drugs for proper disposal at one of its facilities.

The Pharmaceutical Take-Back Event will be held 9 to 11 a.m. at southwest Main Street Market, Avenue B and South Beltline.

For more information about the Pharmaceutical Take-Back Event, please call Cassidy Baum, 308-632-4649 or Susan Wiedeman, 308-641-2501.

The evnet is sponsored by Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful, Panhandle Cooperative Association, North Platte NRD, City of Gering, City of Scottsbluff, Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff & Gering Police Departments.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News