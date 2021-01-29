Platte Valley Bank expanding to Alliance and Chadron

SCOTTSBLUFF — Hod Kosman, Platte Valley Companies president and CEO, along with the Board of Directors announced plans to expand to the Alliance and Chadron communities in Nebraska.

“This is a very exciting time for the Platte Valley Companies family,” Kosman said in a press release Friday. “We have a history of strong commitment to the Nebraska Panhandle and this expansion of our services to Chadron and Alliance is a natural progression of that commitment. Platte Valley enters these communities not just as a friend and supporter but with the opportunity to provide a full range of financial services, convenient locations, and local decision making.”

Details are being finalized on the exact locations in Alliance and Chadron but plans are to have facilities open by early summer. Both communities will have full-service locations including drive-up, lobby, ATMs, and of course convenient online access. Staffing will include commercial, ag, mortgage, and consumer loan officers, personal bankers, tellers and support staff. In addition, easy access to trust, insurance, investment, and farm management services will be available. Prior to regulatory approval of new bank branch locations, Platte Valley Bank will begin operating as a loan production office with the ability to originate and service all types of loans.