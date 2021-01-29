Platte Valley Bank expanding to Alliance and Chadron

SCOTTSBLUFF — Hod Kosman, Platte Valley Companies president and CEO, along with the Board of Directors announced plans to expand to the Alliance and Chadron communities in Nebraska.
“This is a very exciting time for the Platte Valley Companies family,” Kosman said in a press release Friday. “We have a history of strong commitment to the Nebraska Panhandle and this expansion of our services to Chadron and Alliance is a natural progression of that commitment. Platte Valley enters these communities not just as a friend and supporter but with the opportunity to provide a full range of financial services, convenient locations, and local decision making.”
Details are being finalized on the exact locations in Alliance and Chadron but plans are to have facilities open by early summer. Both communities will have full-service locations including drive-up, lobby, ATMs, and of course convenient online access. Staffing will include commercial, ag, mortgage, and consumer loan officers, personal bankers, tellers and support staff. In addition, easy access to trust, insurance, investment, and farm management services will be available. Prior to regulatory approval of new bank branch locations, Platte Valley Bank will begin operating as a loan production office with the ability to originate and service all types of loans.
Additionally, Rob Bila has been named as the community president for both the Alliance and Chadron locations.
“Rob is a great fit for our company,” Kosman said. “He is familiar with the communities and has made Chadron his home for the past 23 years. He has been extremely active with both school and community groups. Rob will be joined by a full staff that know how to deliver an exceptional experience to customers. Their years of banking experience combined with Platte Valley’s commitment to Western Nebraska will ensure that the Alliance and Chadron communities are well taken care of.”
Platte Valley Financial Service Companies Inc. consists of Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff, Gering, Bridgeport, Morrill, and Sidney, which includes trust and farm management services; Platte Valley Bank in Casper, Torrington, Cheyenne and Wheatland, Wyoming; Mountain Valley Bank in Walden, Steamboat Springs, Hayden, and Meeker, Colorado; J.G. Elliott Insurance Center in Scottsbluff, and Casper, Torrington and Wheatland, Wyoming; C.H. Brown Co. LLC., in Wheatland, Wyoming; and Platte Valley Investment Center, Inc. in Scottsbluff.