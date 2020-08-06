Since 1980, the National Pony Express Association has conducted a Re-Run of the famed Pony Express each June. Due to COVID-19, the Ride for 2020 has been canceled.

This year, 600-plus horsemen and horses were to relay commemorative letters in a mochila, from the Western Terminus in Sacramento, California, to the Eastern Terminus, St. Joseph, Missouri. The route was to be over the Pony Express National Historic Trail, from California through Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas to Missouri. The purpose, to carry commemorative letters over the historic trail in 10 days and give riders and recipients a taste of the old west and the ride experience of a lifetime.

The Re-Ride will resume in 2021. The directors meeting in September will be rescheduled for September 2021.

Letter purchases may either leave their letter purchase as is with the letter to be carried on the 2021 Re-Ride with a special hand stamp on them to depict the COVID-19 delay or a refund may be requested by contacting Melva Sanner at 785-556-1970 or Connie Ladner at 785-799-5236.