GERING – Beginning Aug. 21, at 4 p.m., film production will be taking place on a portion of Highway 71, south of Gering. All northbound traffic on Highway 71 will be diverted between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning Aug. 21 until further notice. Law enforcement will be monitoring all road closures and detours.
The City of Gering strongly encourages motorists to obey all traffic signs and road closures. People are strongly encouraged to avoid the filming area as it is a closed set.
Northbound traffic will be detoured off Highway 71 onto Five Rocks Road. Traffic will then be detoured from Five Rocks Road east onto M Street and back to Hwy. 71. southbound traffic will remain open but delays are expected during filming.
According to the press release, the City of Gering respectfully requests that drivers and pedestrians use caution when travelling in this area.
