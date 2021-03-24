Prescribed burns planned for several WMAs, state park areas

LINCOLN, Neb. – Prescribed burns are planned this spring on many Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife management areas, state parks and state recreation areas where weather allows.

Historically, wildlife habitats were shaped by wildfires that occurred throughout the year. Burns can help set back undesirable plants that invade native woodlands and prairies, as well as other grass and wooded areas.

Prescribed burning, if used with grazing, can set back smooth brome and Kentucky bluegrass, increase diversity in grasslands and improve habitat for wildlife. Burned acres often become more attractive to wildlife. Acres managed by prescribed burning has better long-term effects on wildlife habitat compared to acres not burned.

Burns will take place spring through fall at the following areas in the Panhandle:

Northwest District: Dawes County – Bordeaux Creek WMA, Chadron Creek Ranch WMA, Ponderosa WMA; Morrill County – Arnold Trupp WMA; Scotts Bluff County – Kiowa WMA, Nine Mile Creek WMA; Sioux County – Gilbert-Baker WMA, Peterson WMA.

