Public Library and WNCC to offer free basic computer skills classes

ALLIANCE — In an effort to encourage computer literacy, the Alliance Public Library, in partnership with WNCC, is offering free basic computer skills classes in April. Basic Skills I will be held on Tuesday, April 6.

The computer skills class will be offered from 3-5 p.m. and will cover operating a mouse and keyboard, accessing the internet, using Windows 10, and setting up email. Basic Skills II will be held on Thursday, April 8 from 3-5 p.m. and will present common social media applications and basic information safety. Intro to Microsoft Word will be held on Tuesday, April 13 from 3-5 p.m. and will include how to navigate Word and create word processing documents. Intro to Microsoft PowerPoint will be held on Thursday, April 15 from 3-5 p.m. and will demonstrate how to create slideshow presentations.

All classes will be held in the WNCC computer lab located in the basement of the Alliance Learning Center at 1750 Sweetwater Ave. and are provided free of charge courtesy of the Alliance Public Library and WNCC. Space is limited to eight participants per session and masks are required. To reserve a seat, please contact the library at 308-762-1387.

