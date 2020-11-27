Receiving turkeys instead of tickets

CHADRON - The Chadron Police Department is reviving a program started last year, “Turkeys for Tickets.

During the program, citizens stopped by local law enforcement and received a frozen turkey instead of a traffic citation. The turkey could either be used by the recipient or the turkey could be paid forward to someone in need during the holiday season. This program also focuses on traffic safety, Chadron Police Department Lt. Rick Hickstein said in a press release.

Starting this week, the Chadron Police Department is once again out patrolling and enforcing traffic laws through the “Turkey for Tickets” program. Chadron Sgt. Chelsey Stolley and Officer Mark Cloyd kicked off the program yesterday, issuing 12 turkeys to motorists in the area for minor traffic violations.

Traditionally, the Thanksgiving holiday marks the beginning of the busy holiday driving period, and continues through the New Year.

Chadron Police are urging the motoring public to adhere to the rules of the road, particularly when drinking and driving are involved. Statistics have shown that fatal crashes increase during the Thanksgiving holiday period.