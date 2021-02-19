Regional West honors staff with 2020 third quarter awards and recognition

SCOTTSBLUFF– Regional West recognized staff for years of service, as well as recipients of the STAR and PEARL awards for outstanding service and patient care, for the 2020 third quarter. Staff members are nominated quarterly by co-workers, patients, and visitors.

The STAR program at Regional West encourages staff, patients, their family members, and visitors to nominate staff who demonstrate outstanding care and customer service. Third quarter STAR award winners are Linda Alfred, from Employee Support Services, and Sophie Debus, from Imaging Services.

The PEARL award recognizes staff for outstanding customer service, quality patient care, and teamwork. The third quarter PEARL award winners are Annette Knisley, from Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, and Chelsea Melendez, from Physicians Clinic-Pediatrics.

Regional West also honored and recognized long-term staff members who have worked for Regional West from five to 40 years.

20 Years: Leisa Roberts – Home Care; Tara Longoria – Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine; William Michael – Regional West Physicians Clinic-Psychiatry and Behavioral Health; Anita Schanaman – Information Systems. 25 Years: Timothy Freidlein – Regional West Physicians Clinic-Orthopaedics; Randy Meininger – Emergency Medical Services; Karen Prouty – Imaging Services; Douglas Schoeneman – CT Technologist; Eric Weibe, Regional West Physicians Clinic-Internal Medicine. 30 Years: Henri Prieels – Rehabilitation Center and Spine Center; Mayda Zimmerman – Regional West Physicians Clinic-Diabetes Care Center. 35 Years: John Droddy – Food and Nutrition Services. 40 Years: Cleta Gable-Nuss – Quality Resource.

