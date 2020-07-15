SCOTTSBLUFF ― Less than five months after ushering in a new era of surgical innovation, Regional West marked a milestone one-hundredth da Vinci Surgical System procedure on July 6.

Regional West’s new robotic surgery suite opened in February. Robotic surgery combines the best features of traditional open and minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery. It can potentially offer less pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times and is best suited for gynecologic, prostate, kidney, gallbladder, hernia, and colorectal surgeries.

Dr. Bradley Hertzler, a surgeon with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Surgery, Vascular Diagnostics, performed the 100th da Vinci surgery, and is excited about the possibilities offered by robotic surgery.

“Surgeries and procedures that once required sizable incisions and long recoveries are now minimally invasive, less painful, and return patients to normal activities in a matter of days,” he said. “It’s very rewarding seeing the benefits offered to our patients with robotic surgery.”

In addition to Hertzler, Regional West physicians currently performing robotic surgery include Dr. Jeffrey Holloway, Regional West Physicians Clinic-Surgery, Vascular Diagnostics, and Dr. Kristin Harkins; and Dr. Matthew Bruner, Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Additional Regional West providers and specialties will soon offer robotic surgery.