Regional West Medical Center Restricting Visitation Today at Noon

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Medical Center has made the difficult decision to limit in patient visitation to protect our patients, providers and staff. Starting today at noon, no visitors will be allowed in the Regional West Medical Center without prior approval, or if allowed by exception.

Limited exceptions include:

· One parent or legal guardian for a pediatric patient (patient

· One visitor for a labor and delivery patient throughout the labor, delivery, and postpartum period.

· One support person for vulnerable adults

· Imminent end-of-life visitation (case by case consideration)

· Emergency or Trauma patients (case by case consideration)

Visitation is not allowed for patients with confirmed positive COVID-19 or persons under investigation for COVID-19 with test results pending.

We encourage family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means.