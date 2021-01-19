Regional West Women’s Center’s Dr. Dorisa Polk achieves NAMS certification

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Dorisa Polk, MD, FACOG, a physician with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center recently met the criteria and passed the necessary examination to become a North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Certified Menopause Practitioner (NCMP).

Founded in 1989, NAMS is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the health and quality of life of all women during midlife and beyond through an understanding of menopause and healthy aging. NCMP certification demonstrates special interest and competency in the field of menopause and requires ongoing education to meet eligibility standards.

“At the Women’s Center, we are dedicated to providing exceptional care for women, and Dr. Polk’s recent NAMS certification is proof that our providers strive to keep up with the latest advances in women’s care,” said Regional West Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner, MD, FACOG. “We are proud to have her on our team.”

For more information on Regional West’s Women’s Center or to make an appointment, visit RWHS.org or call 308-635-3033.

