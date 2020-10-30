Registration open for Aviation Maintenance Open House

SIDNEY - Western Nebraska Community College’s Aviation Maintenance program not only allows students to receive hands-on learning in an exciting field, but also puts them on the fast-track to a career following graduation.
The Aviation Maintenance Technician program at WNCC’s Sidney Campus is approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and prepares students for entry-level aviation maintenance technician positions. The program consists of three phases: general, airframe maintenance, and power plant phases, for a minimum of 1,900 clock hours. Once successfully completing the program, graduates will be eligible to take the FAA examinations for the airframe and power plant licenses.
Anyone interesting in joining this exciting program is encouraged to register for the virtual Aviation Maintenance open house on Nov. 4, from 4 - 5:30 p.m.
“The Aviation Maintenance Open House is always such an exciting event,” WNCC Admissions Director Gretchen Foster said. “Unfortunately, we aren’t able to host an in-person event this year, but the virtual open house will be filled with information and allow an inside look into the Aviation program.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the aviation instructors, current students, learn about the industry’s outlook, and the aviation admissions process.
The event is free and open to any prospective student and their family who is interested in the aviation industry, but interested students need to register by Nov. 3. To register to the virtual open house, visit https://wncc-uga.edu.185r.net/Event/page2.php?e8. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the live open house.
For more information about the aviation program, visit wncc.edu or contact Cole Honstead at cole@wncc.edu or 308-254-7447.
