Registration open for The Big Event

CHADRON — Registration opened Wednesday for student and employee volunteers, as well as jobsites for Chadron State College’s ninth annual The Big Event April 17. Volunteers and jobsites can register online. All Chadron businesses, churches, and residents are welcome to apply as jobsites.

The Big Event is a student-based, community service day designed to thank the community of Chadron. The CSC tradition started in 2013 with more than 400 volunteers and 15 job sites. The annual event attracts hundreds of CSC volunteers and various jobsites within Chadron and the surrounding area.

The Big Event staff are working closely college officials to follow Nebraska State College System COVID-19 guidelines including masks and social distancing to ensure a safe and effective event for all participants.

For more information about The Big Event, visit csc.edu/thebigevent. Registration for volunteers, jobsite leaders, and jobsites closes April 9 at midnight.

