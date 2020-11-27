RWMC recognizes STAR and PEARL awards

Regional West recently recognized staff members for years of service, and recipients of the STAR and PEARL awards for outstanding service and patient care. Employees are nominated quarterly by co-workers, staff, patients, and visitors.

The STAR program at Regional West encourages employees, patients, their family members and visitors to nominate employees who demonstrate outstanding care and customer service. The STAR award winners for the 2020 second quarter are Donna Ryan and Taylor Luikens, both employees from Imaging Services.

The PEARL award recognizes employees for outstanding customer service, quality patient care and teamwork. PEARL award winners for the 2020 second quarter are Veronica Leal, who works at Physicians Clinic-Ear, Nose, and Throat, and Joyce Sinner, who works at Physicians Clinic-Surgery Clinic.

Regional West also honored long-term employees, recognizing staff who have worked for Regional West from five to 40 years.

20 Years: Blanca Bair– Health Information Management, Eladia Cantu – Regional West Physicians Clinic-Internal Medicine; Donna Crecelius – Regional Care, Inc.; Alisa Gunther – Patient Financial Services; Leesa Lane — Cardiopulmonary Services; Kara Lee Plett — Emergency Department; Evalean Russel — Ambulatory Care Unit; Tammy Wheeler — Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. 25 Years: Virginia Blackburn – Recovery Room; Jason Rairgh — Air Link; Kendra Vera — Ambulatory Care Unit. 30 Years: Lori Reifschneider — Community Health. 35 Years: Michael Jackson — Home Care; Roxie Shaul — Ambulatory Care Unit; Dee Stricker — Regional West Physicians Clinic-Neurosurgery. 40 Years: Sandra Hebbert — Recovery Room.

