Scotts Bluff County Health Department continues COVID-19 vaccinations through phased approach

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY – The Scotts Bluff County Health Department continues to move through the COVID-19 vaccination phases and is currently contacting those age 75 and older who have registered for vaccination online. Residents are being notified through the method they listed on their registration form.
“We continue to contact Scotts Bluff County residents that have registered online to schedule their vaccination appointment. Currently, we are focusing on those 75 and older. As we receive more vaccine, we will move to the 65- to 74 year olds that are registered,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Director.
The location, date, and time of the drive thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be shared when the residents are contacted. As residents arrive at the vaccination clinic, they will line up in their vehicles, check in, and receive the vaccine and a small flag. They will then be directed to a parking lot for a period of observation where they will be monitored for adverse reactions by EMT staff going car to car. If someone has an urgent need, they will be asked to raise the small flag out of their car window for immediate assistance. Upon completion of the observation period without any medical concerns, the resident will then be allowed to leave. The resident will be contacted to schedule an appointment for their second shot approximately 28 days later.
Those registered through the site will be notified over the next few weeks for a time and place they can receive their second vaccine dose. It is by appointment only. If you receive a message and have questions, please call 308-630-1126 for assistance.
Over 2,600 residents in Scotts Bluff County have been vaccinated to date, with some having already received their second shot.
If you live in Scotts Bluff County and are age 65 and older, you can still register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please call 308-262-5764 or 308-633-2866, Ext. 101 and leave a message with your name, date of birth, county of residence, and phone number, OR complete a form at https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The registration will put you on a waiting list and you will be contacted in the next few weeks when more vaccines are available.