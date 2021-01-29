Scotts Bluff County Health Department continues COVID-19 vaccinations through phased approach

“We continue to contact Scotts Bluff County residents that have registered online to schedule their vaccination appointment. Currently, we are focusing on those 75 and older. As we receive more vaccine, we will move to the 65- to 74 year olds that are registered,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Director.

The location, date, and time of the drive thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be shared when the residents are contacted. As residents arrive at the vaccination clinic, they will line up in their vehicles, check in, and receive the vaccine and a small flag. They will then be directed to a parking lot for a period of observation where they will be monitored for adverse reactions by EMT staff going car to car. If someone has an urgent need, they will be asked to raise the small flag out of their car window for immediate assistance. Upon completion of the observation period without any medical concerns, the resident will then be allowed to leave. The resident will be contacted to schedule an appointment for their second shot approximately 28 days later.