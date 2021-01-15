Scottsbluff Kindergarten/Preschool and Sixpence Birth to Three Program registration begins

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff Public Schools is now accepting online registration of kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year. This year, in-person registration will be held by appointment only Feb. 8-19 in all elementary schools. Registration will be held at the elementary school in the family’s attendance area. If you reside in Scottsbluff and are unsure of your attendance area, a map is available at www.sbps.net/map where you can enter your address to determine the school your child will attend.
The Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool is also holding registration by appointment for 3- and 4-year-olds at the same time at the preschool stadium location which is located at 2512 Second Avenue, between Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School. Registration packets can be downloaded at www.sbps.net/preschool.
The Sixpence Early Childhood Program has immediate openings for qualifying families with children ages birth to three. To apply or receive information about this no-cost program, visit www.sbps.net/sixpence.
Parents are reminded that:
1. A student must be registered by the parent/guardian of the child.
2. A copy of the state certified birth certificate is needed for registration.
3. Nebraska statute (79-214) requires that immunization, physicals and visual examinations must be completed and a record provided to the school before the child enters kindergarten. Preschool requires a record of up to date immunizations. If these records are not provided prior to the first day of school, the student will not be admitted. The physical and visual examinations must be completed within six months prior to entrance.
4. Proof of address (such as a current driver’s license, utility bill, etc.)
5. A student must be 5 years of age on or before July 31, 2021, for kindergarten. Children who will be 3 or 4 years of age by this date are eligible for preschool. Families of children ages birth to 3 can apply for the Sixpence program.
6. Parents interested in registering for Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool can download forms at www.sbps.net/preschool and return them to the Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool office at the stadium location or the SBPS District Office (after hours drop box).
7. For Scottsbluff families with students turning 5 years old between July 31 and Oct 1, information on early admission is available at www.sbps.net.
It is important that parents/guardians complete this registration as soon as possible so planning can be completed for next year’s kindergarten and preschool classes.
Parents with questions should contact the elementary school in their attendance area or Bear Cub Preschool.