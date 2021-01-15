Scottsbluff Kindergarten/Preschool and Sixpence Birth to Three Program registration begins

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff Public Schools is now accepting online registration of kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year. This year, in-person registration will be held by appointment only Feb. 8-19 in all elementary schools. Registration will be held at the elementary school in the family’s attendance area. If you reside in Scottsbluff and are unsure of your attendance area, a map is available at www.sbps.net/map where you can enter your address to determine the school your child will attend.

The Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool is also holding registration by appointment for 3- and 4-year-olds at the same time at the preschool stadium location which is located at 2512 Second Avenue, between Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School. Registration packets can be downloaded at www.sbps.net/preschool.

The Sixpence Early Childhood Program has immediate openings for qualifying families with children ages birth to three. To apply or receive information about this no-cost program, visit www.sbps.net/sixpence.

Parents are reminded that:

1. A student must be registered by the parent/guardian of the child.

2. A copy of the state certified birth certificate is needed for registration.