Scottsbluff man killed in car crash in Kansas

A Scottsbluff man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in southwest Kansas.

Hadly McCormick, of Scottsbluff, and Cinch Bullock, of Campo, Colorado, both of whom competed on the Oklahoma Panhandle State University rodeo team, died in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Kansas, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

Bullock, a freshman, and McCormick, a fifth-year student, were on their way to a college rodeo in Garden City, Kansas, when the crash occurred.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Bullock and McCormick were driving a pickup and pulling a horse trailer when they were involved in a crash with a dump truck on US-56 west of Satanta, Kansas, around 9 a.m. Central Time.

According to the Oklahoma Panhandle State website, Bullock competed in tie-down roping and team roping for the Aggies while McCormick competed in tie-down roping, team roping and steer wrestling.

The OPSU men’s team currently leads the Central Plains Region standings and won its seventh College National Finals Rodeo team title in 2018.

