‘Service of Memory’ program offered

SCOTTSBLUFF - Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home is inviting the public to join its annual “Service of Memory.”
The virtual service will be held Dec. 6, at 2 p.m.
An ornament will be hung on a Christmas tree in memory of a loved one. The ornament will be given to the family the following week by stopping into either Gering Memorial Chapel or Dugan-Kramer during the week of Dec. 7-11 between 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home staff invite anyone who has lost a loved one regardless of where or when to contact them with the name of your loved one and to join the service on the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page for the service.
Please call 308-632-4101 to give staff the name of your loved one who will be recognize during the service.
