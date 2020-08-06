Panhandle health officials have announced a possible case involving an inmate at a jail facility.

Sheridan County jail recently had a detained individual who is a presumed COVID-19 positive case. The individual is now self-isolating at home, according to a press release from PPHD on Thursday.

In accordance with the jail’s response plan, no additional people will be brought into the jail and will be diverted to another jail until the situation stabilizes. All currently detained individuals will be safely monitored for symptoms and increased safety precautions. Any staff potentially exposed or deemed a close contact will be self-quarantining.

“Sheridan County jail is working closely with health officials to keep everyone safe and healthy, PPHD said in the release, with staff being especially careful with staff and detainees to monitor symptoms, increase handwashing and sanitizing, staying at least six feet away from others, and wearing a mask whenever possible.

If anyone is experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, immediately call your local doctor, clinic, or PPHD’s 24/7 line at 308-262-5764.

Anyone can sign up for free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377, offered in Gordon at Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4 p.m.