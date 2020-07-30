SCOTTSBLUFF — Skippers Cupboard and First Baptist Church are partnering for “Dog Day Afternoon” on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The giveaway will be held from 12-3 p.m. to provide free dog and cat food to families in need.

Simply pull in the church parking lot, located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff during the scheduled times to receive your food.

If you have any questions call Brian Ring at 631-681-5899, the church office at 308-635-2548 or visit First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff on Facebook.