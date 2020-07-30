SCOTTSBLUFF — Skippers Cupboard and First Baptist Church are partnering for “Dog Day Afternoon” on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The giveaway will be held from 12-3 p.m. to provide free dog and cat food to families in need.

Simply pull in the church parking lot, located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff during the scheduled times to receive your food.

If you have any questions call Brian Ring at 631-681-5899, the church office at 308-635-2548 or visit First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff on Facebook.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.