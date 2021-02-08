SkyView Drive-in presents 'Mardi Gras Mambo Live'

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Midwest Theater is excited to present “Mardi Gras Mambo Live” on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In. This live virtual concert will feature favorite Grammy Award winning artist, “Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience” who has performed at the Midwest Theater multiple times over the years.

“With Mardi Gras parades, balls and tours all on hold until 2022, we teamed up with Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience to offer some good old fashioned Mardi Gras fun, because the music must play on,” Midwest Theater executive director Billy Estes said.

This very special live stream concert event will be broadcast from Vermilionville Performance Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. (MST) at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater. Be sure to arrive/tune in by 6:00 p.m. for a special backstage pass with personal greetings from the band and a lively discussion about Creole Mardi Gras traditions of South Louisiana.

The Midwest Theater will provide a livestream link to the show on our website at midwesttheater.com for those who would like to stay home, but there is limited availability. Sign up early to reserve your spot.