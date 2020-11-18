SkyView Drive-In reopens with new film

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Midwest SkyView Drive-In is still working on repairing its original screen, but that is not stopping films scheduled for this weekend using a smaller screen. The smaller screen is temporary while the Midwest Theater can get the proper screen sections replaced an installed in the coming weeks.
The weekend of film screenings begins with a new release. “Honest Thief” will premiere on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. In this PG-13 movie, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. Then two FBI agents set him up for murder. He must now go on the run to clear his name and bring the agents to justice.
The theater will get into the Christmas spirit on Saturday, Nov. 21, with two showings of “The Santa Clause,” one at 5:15 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. In this Christmas classic, divorced dad Scott (Tim Allen) accidentally scares Santa off his roof and puts on the Santa suit. He and his son (Eric Lloyd) are magically transported to the North Pole where an elf tells Scott to take Santa’s place by next Christmas. Scott refuses, but Christmas magic seems to have something else in mind.
Gates will open approximately 45 minutes before each screening. “Honest Thief” will have the new movie price of $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.
“The Santa Clause” will be at retro movie price, which is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum cost of $10 per car) and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum cost of $15 per car).
It is recommended to bring an FM radio to receive the movie sound inside your vehicle. Consider bringing a battery-powered portable radio to avoid running down your vehicle’s battery.
The Midwest Theater worked with the Panhandle Public Health District to develop guidelines everyone will need to follow to care for the community during this event:
•PLEASE DO NOT attend if you or a member of your family is sick.
•PLEASE only attend as a family/group who all live together. Do not stop and pick up your friends/family or other people who don’t live with you. We reserve the right to turn you away if we know you are attending with others.
•Please kindly consider wearing a mask when purchasing tickets or concessions.
•Please keep 6 feet apart when waiting in line to order or pick up concessions items.
•No one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a parent/guardian. For everyone’s safety, the parent/guardian must be driving
•With the cold weather, there are limited bathroom facilities available on site. It is recommended that you use the restroom at home before you arrive to limit the use on site. Please remember to keep at least six feet distance when in line and use hand sanitizer after use.
