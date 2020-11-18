SkyView Drive-In reopens with new film

“The Santa Clause” will be at retro movie price, which is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum cost of $10 per car) and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum cost of $15 per car).

It is recommended to bring an FM radio to receive the movie sound inside your vehicle. Consider bringing a battery-powered portable radio to avoid running down your vehicle’s battery.

The Midwest Theater worked with the Panhandle Public Health District to develop guidelines everyone will need to follow to care for the community during this event:

•PLEASE DO NOT attend if you or a member of your family is sick.

•PLEASE only attend as a family/group who all live together. Do not stop and pick up your friends/family or other people who don’t live with you. We reserve the right to turn you away if we know you are attending with others.

•Please kindly consider wearing a mask when purchasing tickets or concessions.

•Please keep 6 feet apart when waiting in line to order or pick up concessions items.

•No one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a parent/guardian. For everyone’s safety, the parent/guardian must be driving

•With the cold weather, there are limited bathroom facilities available on site. It is recommended that you use the restroom at home before you arrive to limit the use on site. Please remember to keep at least six feet distance when in line and use hand sanitizer after use.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form