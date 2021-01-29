Small Talks Society exhibit opens Thursday, Feb. 4

SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the help of Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Nebraska Arts Council, is pleased to present Small Talks Society.

We are excited to display exquisite miniatures that were produced by artists from Torrington, Scottsbluff and the surrounding areas called the Small Talks Society, formally known as the Sugar Valley Miniatures Society.

This group started in 1983 and currently has eight active members. The club sprouted from a Doll Club that was started by Judi Widmaier. When they were able to meet every second Friday, they would gather at a member’s house and work on an assignment together.

There will be about 40 to 50 miniature items on display in the Bronson Gallery. These include doll houses, vignettes, etc. The creative minds behind this collection include Judi Widmaier, Jodee Gearrelts, Sheri Peters, Margaret Chase, Sandy Strey, Barb Goldman, Georgie Weimer and Jackie Holthus. These tiny worlds will dazzle at our opening reception on Feb. 4 from 5 – 7 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 28. Make sure you come to see this lovely display.

