Smith will hold virtual offices
Smith will hold virtual offices

  • Updated
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will hold virtual mobile offices to meet with constituents of the Third District. In order to ensure sufficient capacity, the virtual mobile offices are divided by time zone. Constituents living in the Central Time Zone should plan to attend the meeting on Tuesday, February 16, and constituents living in the Mountain Time Zone should plan to attend the meeting on Thursday, February 18. Those interested in attending must pre-register at the links provided below.

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Congressman Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking future tours in Washington, D.C.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will hold the mobile office online on Tuesday, Feb.16 and Thursday, Feb. 18 at the following times and links:

Eastern/Central Nebraska Virtual Mobile Office

Tuesday, Feb. 16

12 p.m. CST

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xzMAKEQVRTSxbeVyMGG6XQ

Western Nebraska Virtual Mobile Office

Thursday, Feb. 18

11 a.m. MST

Registration link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CoVDY602So6qP5-rV2YK9g

For additional information, please contact Congressman Smith’s Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333 or Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

