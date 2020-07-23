GERING — The slithering reptiles of Nebraska will be the focus of an online educational event Thursday, July 30, hosted by the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.

Dennis Ferraro, herpetologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will present Snakes of Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. via the online meeting platform Zoom. Ferraro will show live specimens and discuss some of Nebraska’s 29 native snake species.

Pre-registration is required. The link to the event, which also may be found at the Nebraska Panhandle Parks Facebook page, is fal.cn/SnakesOfNebraska.

Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with the meeting’s login information.