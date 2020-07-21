STERLING, Colo. — The Deer Creek Sodbusters regret to announce that they have made the decision to cancel the Antique Machinery Show that had been scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9 at their show grounds south of Sterling.

For the past 38 years, this show has been one of the most popular events in Southeast Nebraska, which in addition to helping to preserve our agricultural heritage, has provided wholesome entertainment for all members of the family. The Sodbusters appreciate all the support they have received from club members, exhibitors, and spectators who have attended and participated in this event over the years and would have hoped to continue the event for 2020. But out of respect for the health and safety of the public, and the desire not to contribute to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s show has been canceled.

The Sodbusters hope to be able to resume holding this event again in 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8.