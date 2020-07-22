SCOTTSBLUFF — Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County distributed $10,000 in community grants Thursday at the Scottsbluff Country Club.

Area community service organizations were given the awards because they are conducting programs that lead to the social and economic improvement of women and girls. Recipient organizations included:

—Buckboard Therapeutic Academy for scholarships to be given to qualified girls who cannot afford to attend

— CAPstone to provide counseling for non-offending abusers

— DOVES to help with expenses related to the increased number of domestic violence cases due to the pandemic

—Girls on the Run to mitigate the enrollment cost of girls who participate in this leadership- and confidence-building program

— Latina Red Dress Event to help fund a day-long session that addresses the cardiovascular health of Latina women

—Delta Kappa Gamma for books and materials for new mothers to foster reading from an early age

— Midwest Theater for their student enrichment programs

— Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center for food and delivery costs for the Meals on Wheels program

— West Nebraska Art Center to fund their Elder Art program and other community-enrichment programs for women and girls.