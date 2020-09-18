Staffing at the Alliance Pulic Librayr

ALLIANCE – Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, staffing at the Alliance Public Library will be limited for the next few days.

For that reason, the facility will be closed but materials will be available for pick up between 10 a.m and 1 p.m through the end of the week. Once additional information is available, a long-term plan will be developed for continued operation of the library.

For additional information, contact the Alliance library, 762-1387.

