 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staffing at the Alliance Pulic Librayr
0 comments

Staffing at the Alliance Pulic Librayr

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

ALLIANCE – Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, staffing at the Alliance Public Library will be limited for the next few days.

For that reason, the facility will be closed but materials will be available for pick up between 10 a.m and 1 p.m through the end of the week. Once additional information is available, a long-term plan will be developed for continued operation of the library.

For additional information, contact the Alliance library, 762-1387.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News