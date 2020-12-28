State announces CDBG Housing Rehabilitation recipients

LINCOLN ­— Two western Nebraska communities are among nine communities that The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) selected nine communitiesas recipients under the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation funding opportunity of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2020. The awards total $4,067,000.

The community of Morrill has been awarded a grant for $462,500 and the community of Scottsbluff has been awarded $732,500.

A federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program, administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities (i.e., communities other than Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue or Grand Island), CDBG funding helps communities surmount financial obstacles to achieve local goals, from housing and economic development to public health and safety improvements.

“CDBG can help our communities obtain financing to meet their challenges and pursue opportunities head-on,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Our Department is proud to administer CDBG funding on behalf of our cities, towns and villages throughout the state.”