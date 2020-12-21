 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State offices to close Dec. 24 to observe Christmas Eve
0 comments

State offices to close Dec. 24 to observe Christmas Eve

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN – On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with an executive order from President Donald J. Trump and state law, announced that state buildings will be closed and teammates will be granted a day of leave on Christmas Eve which will be observed on Thursday, Dec. 24.

State law provides that whenever the president gives federal employees paid time off, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates. Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions. All teammates should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News