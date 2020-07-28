The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Scottsbluff Police officer involved in collision while responding to a call Saturday.

According to a release by Sgt. Steven Lopez of the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scottsbluff Police responded at about 5 p.m. to a call involving a stolen vehicle. While responding to the call, an officer driving a Scottsbluff Police Ford Explore had been involved in a crash with a 2020 Ford F150 at the intersection of Broadway and 20th Street.

The driver of neither vehicle was identified. The officer had been traveling southbound on Broadway and the driver had been westbound on 20th Street when the collision occurred.

Minor injuries were reported, though Lopez didn’t see which of the drivers had been injured or if anyone was transported to Regional West.

The collision is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. Scotts Bluff Sheriff Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance assisted in the response. ​