Street closed for repairs

GERING — City Officials announced that City crews will be making repairs to the U Street pathway west of Five Rocks Road in Gering.

The pathway along U Street will be closed east of the Landfill Baler Building to Five Rocks Road. It will be closed to foot traffic until Monday, Sept 21, and closed to vehicle traffic until Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The City appreciates the cooperation of all citizens to avoid this area while repairs are in progress.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form