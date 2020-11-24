'The Croods' coming to SkyView Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Midwest Theater will host special screenings for the holiday, a brand new release of “The Croods: A New Age” on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day.

According to a synopsis of the movie,

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family.

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.

The Bettermans — with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family.