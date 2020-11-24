Theatre West announces 2021 season

SCOTTSBLUFF — Theatre West Summer Repertory announces shows for its 30th season, beginning June 2021.

“The 39 Steps,” a comedic play based on the Alfred Hitchcock movie, will alternate performance dates with the Jason Robert Brown musical “Songs for a New World.” In July, the critically acclaimed and heartfelt play “Almost, Maine” will alternate with the popular musical comedy “Grease!” Other shows include the touring children’s musical “You’re Awesome, Possum,” written by locals Lauren Newell and Tami Lippstreu, and TOFY’s production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.”

“Usually we have three main stage shows in the summer,” Patrick Newell, artistic director for Theatre West, said. “After canceling last summer’s season, we are ready to take on the challenge of producing a fourth show. We chose these shows because, if needed due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, they can be produced outside the theater in the open air.”

Performances will take place in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College. Local auditions will take place in March or early April 2021, and will be announced via Theatre West’s Facebook page, Instagram, and in the Star-Herald.

For more information, call the Theatre West office at 308-635-6794 or email info@twneb.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form