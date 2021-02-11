Three additional locations to receive the COVID vaccine announced

The Federal Pharmacy Program announced Wednesday will include three locations in the Panhandle. Alliance Community Pharmacy and Walmart in Chadron and Scottsbluff will be receiving the COVID vaccine.

This is in addition to the current vaccine providers that have been offering COVID vaccines in the Panhandle, according to a press release from Panhandle Public Health District.

They will be following the same vaccine timeline issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts with current eligibility being health care personnel, long-term care, and individuals 65 and older.

“We encourage all Panhandle residents over the age of 18 that have not registered yet to please do so at vaccinate.ne.gov. Each new opportunity to expand access to residents getting the COVID vaccine is the goal but we want people to remain patient as new systems are underway,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director.

If you have already registered, rest assured, you are on the list and do not need to register again. If you need help registering, call either of these numbers: 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. A Spanish version will be coming soon.

The website is also accessible at www.pphd.org. Registration is simple and takes less than a couple of minutes.