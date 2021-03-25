Three businesses cited in latest alcohol compliance check

“It’s clear from the results that the majority of the businesses in Scotts Bluff County are compliant and abide by the law and refuse to sell to minors,” Officer Robert Gleim of the Gering Police Department said in a press release. “However, businesses need to really look at the licenses and not just glance at them. Two of the three of the businesses glanced at the licenses and sold to the minors anyway. The licenses of those under 21 are vertical and 21 and older licenses are horizontal. In addition to the vertical/horizontal status, those under 21 have typed in red that they are not yet able to purchase alcohol. To me, this is very simple”