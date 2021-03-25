Three businesses cited in latest alcohol compliance check

Three businesses were cited during recently-conducted compliance checks, according to information released by Monument Prevention Coalition.
Compliance checks were conducted March 19-20. 72 on- and off-sale businesses were checked.
Three businesses, or 5% of the businesses checked, were cited for noncompliance.
“It’s clear from the results that the majority of the businesses in Scotts Bluff County are compliant and abide by the law and refuse to sell to minors,” Officer Robert Gleim of the Gering Police Department said in a press release. “However, businesses need to really look at the licenses and not just glance at them. Two of the three of the businesses glanced at the licenses and sold to the minors anyway. The licenses of those under 21 are vertical and 21 and older licenses are horizontal. In addition to the vertical/horizontal status, those under 21 have typed in red that they are not yet able to purchase alcohol. To me, this is very simple”
The businesses found in noncompliance were Granola Box and Marketplace Coffee Company in Mitchell, Roma’s Italian Restaurant in Scottsbluff and Sam and Louie’s Pizzeria in Scottsbluff. Sam and Louie’s has a prior sale to minor violation on Nov. 15, 2013, but nothing since that time. The remaining two businesses have no prior sales to minor violations on record with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
“We are very pleased to see that 95% of the businesses checked passed these compliance checks. We also want to stress the need of training to all license holders,” Lanette Richards, executive director of Monument Prevention Coalition, said. “We’ll continue working with all establishments to ensure they’re committed to preventing underage drinking. We will continue to conduct alcohol compliance checks on a regular basis and encourage those with alcohol licenses to follow the law. Nebraska State Patrol and Monument Prevention give regular alcohol server training at no cost to the business and we encourage all alcohol establishments to train all employees.”
Concerned citizens who suspect an underage drinking party or an adult providing alcohol to a minor are encouraged to call the statewide underage drinking tip line, which is anonymous, at 1-866-MUST-B-21 (687-8221). If you see an underage drinking party in progress, call 911 immediately. You can also “text-a-tip” by sending your message to tips@sbcso.org.
Monument Prevention Coalition worked collaboratively with officers from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Gering Police Department and Scottsbluff Police Department to coordinate the alcohol compliance checks. Eleven young people with an average age of 17½ years participated with law enforcement to conduct the checks.
These compliance checks were made possible in whole or part, from federal or state funds received from the Division of Behavioral Health of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority, and Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.