Tickets available for Bach’s Lunch through Nov. 28th

SCOTTSBLUFF – West Nebraska Arts Center is proud to continue “Bach’s Lunch,” a holiday celebration of live entertainment and culinary arts. Two “box” lunches are scheduled. They are from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, and Monday, Dec. 14.
You can view some holiday items and enjoy an array of music while eating at a delicious potato bar. The potato bar will have servers. All servers are required to wear masks and gloves.
This is the place to visit for gifts. There are memberships, ornaments, paintings, ceramics and more available to purchase! The Annual North Platte Valley Artist Guild Member Exhibit will be on display in the Main Gallery and will run through Dec. 6. In the Bronson Gallery the 2nd Charity Event will be on display through Dec. 31.
All the governor’s guidelines are being followed and social distancing is being practiced. Four will be sat at a table, and people will sit with their same party six feet apart. Masks will not be required at the West Nebraska Arts Center. Attendees are asked to use their own discretion in the use of masks. Masks are available for purchase. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact WNAC.
-December 7: Entertainment – Trevor Teichroeb of World of Arts & Music, Kyle Van Newkirk, Stephanie Coley and more.
Lunch Menu – Brown Sugar Ham, Baked Potato Bar and a Surprise Box Dessert
-December 14: Entertainment –Trevor Teichroeb of World of Arts & Music, Kyle Van Newkirk, Stephanie Coley and more.
Lunch Menu – Brown Sugar Ham, Baked Potato Bar and a Surprise Box Dessert
Cost is $20 per ticket for WNAC Members and $25 for non-members. There will also be door prize drawings. Seating is very limited and tickets sell out fast. The deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday, Nov. 28, by 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewnac.com or by calling or visiting West Nebraska Arts Center. Our new hours will be Tuesday - Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends 1 to 5 p.m. WNAC will be closed Nov. 26 – 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, you can still purchase tickets online.
The West Nebraska Arts Center, located at 106 East 18th Street in Scottsbluff, 308-632-2226, is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness and excellence in the arts and serves the North Platte Valley Region. To learn more visit www.thewnac.com or find us on Facebook.
The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported this program through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!