Tickets available for Bach’s Lunch through Nov. 28th

SCOTTSBLUFF – West Nebraska Arts Center is proud to continue “Bach’s Lunch,” a holiday celebration of live entertainment and culinary arts. Two “box” lunches are scheduled. They are from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, and Monday, Dec. 14.

You can view some holiday items and enjoy an array of music while eating at a delicious potato bar. The potato bar will have servers. All servers are required to wear masks and gloves.

This is the place to visit for gifts. There are memberships, ornaments, paintings, ceramics and more available to purchase! The Annual North Platte Valley Artist Guild Member Exhibit will be on display in the Main Gallery and will run through Dec. 6. In the Bronson Gallery the 2nd Charity Event will be on display through Dec. 31.

All the governor’s guidelines are being followed and social distancing is being practiced. Four will be sat at a table, and people will sit with their same party six feet apart. Masks will not be required at the West Nebraska Arts Center. Attendees are asked to use their own discretion in the use of masks. Masks are available for purchase. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact WNAC.

-December 7: Entertainment – Trevor Teichroeb of World of Arts & Music, Kyle Van Newkirk, Stephanie Coley and more.