Torrington man pleads to child abuse charge

TORRINGTON — A Torrington man has pleaded to felony child abuse charges stemming from an April 27 incident.

Juan Gutierrez, of Torrington, has changed his plea as the result of a plea agreement hearing on Nov. 6. Gutierrez pleaded no contest to a felony child abuse charge.

He is charged with the intent to, or recklessly inflict physical injury to a child. He allegedly slapped and punched a 15-year-old girl causing bruising and abrasions.

Through his defense attorney Eric Palen, Gutierrez agreed to the plea agreement with the Goshen County Attorney’s Office where the state would agree to a 30-48 month suspended sentence and probation of 2 1/2 years.

A sentencing hearing will be set later.

