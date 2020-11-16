 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Torrington man pleads to child abuse charge
0 comments

Torrington man pleads to child abuse charge

  • Updated
  • 0

TORRINGTON — A Torrington man has pleaded to felony child abuse charges stemming from an April 27 incident.

Juan Gutierrez, of Torrington, has changed his plea as the result of a plea agreement hearing on Nov. 6. Gutierrez pleaded no contest to a felony child abuse charge.

He is charged with the intent to, or recklessly inflict physical injury to a child. He allegedly slapped and punched a 15-year-old girl causing bruising and abrasions.

Through his defense attorney Eric Palen, Gutierrez agreed to the plea agreement with the Goshen County Attorney’s Office where the state would agree to a 30-48 month suspended sentence and probation of 2 1/2 years.

A sentencing hearing will be set later.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News