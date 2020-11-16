Trial of former Torrington police officer postponed

TORRINGTON — A trial of a former Torrington Police officer accused of sexual assault has been postponed. Trial of Anthony John Scoleri had been slated to begin Monday.
Scoleri, a former Torrington Police Department (TPD) officer, has been charged with five felony counts, all of which are sex crimes, which allegedly occurred in February 2020.
Last week, Scoleri’s attorney Donna D. Domonkos won a motion seeking suppression of evidence seized during the execution of a search warrant. The state attained a search warrant on Feb. 23 for the home of Scoleri. The warrant, Domonkos argued, described the location to be searched, but did not give any particularity to what the officers were seeking.
According to her arguments, the search warrant is invalid, and the defendant was unlawfully searched and seized under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution. The warrant for search and seizure of the property of the defendant’s residence did not describe any property to be seized and was left blank.
A special agent testified to the court he determined the victim had wanted law enforcement to gather the evidence under the search warrant as she did not launder the items that were seized and that she had worn during the alleged assault, plus she hid the items in her room.
Judge Patrick Korell said in an order that the court acknowledged law enforcement properly sought and obtained a search warrant from a neutral magistrate as the law would expect them to do, and the court found it credible that the special agent knew of the contents of the affidavit and the items he was seeking because he was provided the information from the police officer who prepared the affidavit.
The order went on to say that the court had addressed these circumstances, and the state had been unpersuasive as of Korell’s court analysis. In conclusion, the court determined the state didn’t have a valid search warrant.
The judge also determined the search to be illegal because the victim, a minor, could not consent to the search of his or her family home.
The state argued that the search warrant was obtained with a good faith exception, but Korell did not agree.
In the ruling, Korell said the exception does not apply because law enforcement had reasonable knowledge of what was permissible and the good faith exception.
A date for Scoleri’s trial had not yet been set as of press time.
