Trial of former Torrington police officer postponed

TORRINGTON — A trial of a former Torrington Police officer accused of sexual assault has been postponed. Trial of Anthony John Scoleri had been slated to begin Monday.

Scoleri, a former Torrington Police Department (TPD) officer, has been charged with five felony counts, all of which are sex crimes, which allegedly occurred in February 2020.

Last week, Scoleri’s attorney Donna D. Domonkos won a motion seeking suppression of evidence seized during the execution of a search warrant. The state attained a search warrant on Feb. 23 for the home of Scoleri. The warrant, Domonkos argued, described the location to be searched, but did not give any particularity to what the officers were seeking.

According to her arguments, the search warrant is invalid, and the defendant was unlawfully searched and seized under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution. The warrant for search and seizure of the property of the defendant’s residence did not describe any property to be seized and was left blank.

A special agent testified to the court he determined the victim had wanted law enforcement to gather the evidence under the search warrant as she did not launder the items that were seized and that she had worn during the alleged assault, plus she hid the items in her room.