Two Panhandle residents to be recognized with volunteer awards

LINCOLN - The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards recognize outstanding volunteers in the state of Nebraska for their time and service. Fifteen Nebraskans will receive honors at this year’s Step Forward Awards being held on Thursday, Oct. 29. In the interest of safety, the awards will be held virtually and the public is invited to attend free of charge. Appearances at the event will include Governor Pete Ricketts and the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Dr. Tom Osborne
Due to the unprecedented challenges facing our state and country this year, four extra awards will be given in the disaster category to show due thanks to those who volunteered in response to the COVID pandemic. “We hope that the public will join us in honoring these wonderful volunteers for the outstanding service they provide for our communities. Our state truly wouldn’t be what it is without selfless people like them,” said Cathleen Plager, Executive Director. “We’re honored to be able to partner with the Governor’s office to recognize them the way they deserve.”
Two Panhandle residents will be recognized:
2020 Step Forward Award Honorees:
Adult Volunteer: Kendra Feather – Scottsbluff
Kendra is a volunteer who is extremely dedicated to serving the people of Western Nebraska through helping to organize fundraisers. She is also committed to rallying more volunteers and helping the elderly of Scotts Bluff County get the things they need through home delivery programs.
National Service: Frances Gonzalez and Sharon Bartlett – Chadron
Frances and Sharon are AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteers. True to RSVP volunteer spirit they are always ready to serve their community in any way they can. They are involved in more service projects than you could count including organizing the Feed a Hungry Senior program.
Special recognition will be given to the 2020 Lifetime Achievement and the Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Awardees. The Lifetime Achievement award is the highest honor bestowed upon a Nebraska citizen for their volunteer service to the community. Rita Shipley is being honored with this award for her unyielding support and devoted service to her hometown of Ulysses, Neb.
The Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award was named in honor of founding ServeNebraska Commissioner, Jamesena Moore. The award was created in 2019 as a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of ServeNebraska. This year’s award goes to Senator Tony Vargas for his ongoing support of AmeriCorps in Nebraska and for his work in championing legislative bill 477 into law.
