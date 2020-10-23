Two Panhandle residents to be recognized with volunteer awards

LINCOLN - The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards recognize outstanding volunteers in the state of Nebraska for their time and service. Fifteen Nebraskans will receive honors at this year’s Step Forward Awards being held on Thursday, Oct. 29. In the interest of safety, the awards will be held virtually and the public is invited to attend free of charge. Appearances at the event will include Governor Pete Ricketts and the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Dr. Tom Osborne

Due to the unprecedented challenges facing our state and country this year, four extra awards will be given in the disaster category to show due thanks to those who volunteered in response to the COVID pandemic. “We hope that the public will join us in honoring these wonderful volunteers for the outstanding service they provide for our communities. Our state truly wouldn’t be what it is without selfless people like them,” said Cathleen Plager, Executive Director. “We’re honored to be able to partner with the Governor’s office to recognize them the way they deserve.”

Two Panhandle residents will be recognized:

2020 Step Forward Award Honorees:

Adult Volunteer: Kendra Feather – Scottsbluff