Union Pacific Foundation awards $10,000 to United Way

SCOTTSBLUFF — Union Pacific Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to United Way of Western Nebraska. These grant dollars will help fund 16 United Way partner agencies who are serving families struggling to meet basic needs, as well as allow United Way to continue the important work they do in the communities they serve, including fighting food insecurity and homeless prevention.

Union Pacific has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the communities they serve and where their employees live and work. Their vision is that Union Pacific employees will take pride in their company’s civic leadership and that their customers and shareholders will appreciate and recognize Union Pacific as an excellent corporate citizen.

