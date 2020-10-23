United Way of Western Nebraska awards $16,400 to local programs fighting hunger

SCOTTSBLUFF — United Way of Western Nebraska recently held their 2020 Week of Caring Food Insecurity Project where $16,400 was distributed to 14 local programs serving food insecure families.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, risks and uncertainties, United Way did not hold its annual in-person food packaging event.
Knowing food insecurity remains high in the communities it serves, especially with the impact of COVID-19, officials strived to find a safe way to continue to help the programs they normally support through the annual packaging event. United Way of Western Nebraska was able to utilize the funds raised for this year’s project, to purchase and present VISA cards to 14 local programs (five school district weekend food backpack programs, food pantries, soup kitchens, disaster and emergency food programs) to purchase additional food items needed to serve their client’s needs for the next several months.
Money raised for this annual project is done through grants and donations specific to this Food Insecurity project. This year’s generous project sponsors were Arby’s Foundation, Scottsbluff Arby’s, Pipe Works Plumbing, Gering Zion Church, Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club and Foundation, Bob Schmidt Foundation, Platte Valley Companies, Farm Credit Services of America and Allo Communications.
