United Way of Western Nebraska awards $16,400 to local programs fighting hunger

Knowing food insecurity remains high in the communities it serves, especially with the impact of COVID-19, officials strived to find a safe way to continue to help the programs they normally support through the annual packaging event. United Way of Western Nebraska was able to utilize the funds raised for this year’s project, to purchase and present VISA cards to 14 local programs (five school district weekend food backpack programs, food pantries, soup kitchens, disaster and emergency food programs) to purchase additional food items needed to serve their client’s needs for the next several months.