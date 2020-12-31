UW Extension food team, UW ACRES student farm grow partnership

“The students seem to like the videos,” said Burton.

Smith said they will create more videos this January to be released throughout the spring semester based on how to make winter comfort foods, like chili, easy homemade bread, Instapot recipes, quick bread and more.

“I appreciate nutrition and food safety’s partnership with ACRES, and I look forward to doing another webinar series in the spring with them,” said Burton.

The partnership wasn’t one-sided.

Burton also created two bulletins for NFS about seasonal produce and how to use some of the fruits and vegetables grown in the garden.

“ACRES typically runs a community supported agricultural program (CSA), and one of the issues that occurs with CSAs is people may not know how to cook with the produce they receive,” said Burton. “So, creating flyers on how to cook with or preserve the food becomes important in the effectiveness of the CSA because we don’t want people to throw away the food we’ve spent so much time and effort on to grow.”

Smith shared they reached a new audience they never would have thought to reach before, and Burton has helped them add valuable information on their website.

“It has been a win-win partnership,” said Smith.

