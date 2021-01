SCOTTSBLUFF — COVID vaccinations are now available locally at the Scottsbluff Community Based Out Patient Clinic for veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Veterans can call 308-225-5330 to schedule your appointment today. At this time, the Scottsbluff Community Based Out Patient Clinic are not offering any walk in vaccinations

The clinic is at 601 S. Fifth Ave. in Scottsbluff.

